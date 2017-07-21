The House of El will be redeemed. That might sound cryptic to some, but it’s Krypton for others. Syfy and Warner Bros have taken the wraps off the first teaser for the cable net’s Superman prequel that invades Earth next year. Watch it above.

Based on DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and set two generations before the destruction of the Man of Steel’s ill-fated home planet, Krypton follows Superman’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe) — whose House of El was ostracized and shamed — as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save his beloved world from chaos. Georgina Campbell, Elliot Cowan, Ann Ogbomo, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day, Aaron Pierre also star, along with Ian McElhinney.

Krypton hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and is executive produced by David S. Goyer through his Phantom Four banner. Damian Kindler will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Have a look at the promo clip and tell us what you think.