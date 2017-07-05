EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Bell has been tapped to sing the closing tune in the Jeff Orlowski-directed Sundance documentary Chasing Coral, which will begin streaming July 14 on Netflix. The original song, “Tell Me How Long,” was composed by Dan Romer and Teddy Geiger and is described as a rousing plea about the climate crisis and the devastating phenomenon of global bleaching coral reefs.

The pic, which Netflix acquired during Sundance, follows Orlowski’s 2012 environmental docu Chasing Ice, which received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Before My Time,” written by J. Ralph and performed by Scarlett Johansson and Joshua Bell.

“I was moved and inspired by Chasing Coral and its message of hope for our planet’s future,” said Bell, who voiced and sang the role of Princess Anna in Disney’s Frozen and its upcoming sequel. “I feel a responsibility to care for the Earth in whatever way I can, and I was honored to lend my voice to the original song. As we strive to make a better world for our children, I hope this film will ignite real action in advancing climate solutions in our global communities.”

Romer’s film scores include the Oscar-nominated Beasts Of The Southern Wild, Finders Keepers and the Emmy-winning Jim: The James Foley Story. Geiger is a singer-songwriter and producer known for his compositions “Stitches,” “Treat You Better” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

