This is for you, fans of K-pop and other forms of Korean entertainment: You’ll find it, beginning today, on a streaming platform, Kocowa, created by a joint venture of the country’s three largest broadcasters — KBS, MBC and SBS.

Those who want to watch shows ad-free a few hours after they air in South Korea can pay 99 cents a day, $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. Shows also will be available for free, with ads, 24-hours after they premiere.

“Korean pop stars, such as PSY and BTS, have captured global audiences, forging interest in discovering more Korean stars and TV programs,” says KCP Kocowa CEO Junsik Kim. The new service offers “the best of Korean TV…very fast, with very high-quality translations” into English.

Programs Kocowa will offer include Love in the Moonlight, School 2017, Into the World, 2 Days and 1 Night, The King in Love, and Running Man.

The service also will have exclusives, including footage from G-Dragon’s upcoming concert tour in North and South America. According to Billboard, this will be the largest tour by a Korean solo artist.

Kocowa estimates that there are 8 million people in the U.S. who are fans of K-wave (for Korean wave) entertainment.