The Emmy-nominated LGBT web series EastSiders, from creator Kit Williamson (Mad Men) is expanding its partnership with Wolfe Releasing. Wolfe, which became worldwide distributor for the series in 2014, has come aboard as co-producer for the upcoming Season 3. The news comes ahead of EastSiders‘ third-season premiere Saturday at Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival.

The dark comedy centers on LA’s East Side and its hip millennial population struggling to navigate life, love and making the rent. Season 3 will bow on Netflix and get a DVD release in the fall.

“We are beyond excited to announce that Wolfe will be coming on board as a co-producer for Season 3 of EastSiders, Williamson said. “We couldn’t have had a better partner navigating the relatively uncharted waters of the web series world over the past four years, making deals with Logo, Hulu, Amazon, Fullscreen and Netflix, and I am so excited to see what we can accomplish together with Season 3, starting with our world premiere at Outfest.”

The series received a pair of Daytime Emmy nominations last year, one in the Outstanding Daytime Digital Drama Series category and for Outstanding Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series (Van Hansis).