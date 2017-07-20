Ahead of its panel this morning in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, 20th Century Fox has released a new red band trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

In the sequel, our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman or as Jeff Bridges’ Agent Champagne refers to them “Your American Cousins”. These two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy.

Stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal will be joined by screenwriter Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator Dave Gibbons for the Kingsman panel beginning at 11 AM.

Matthew Vaughn directs from a script he co-wrote with Jane Goldman based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

Julianne Moore, Mark Strong also star with Elton John and Channing Tatum.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle hits theaters on September 22. The first movie Kingsman: The Secret Service was a sleeper hit for Fox grossing $128.3M stateside and $414.4M worldwide.