Saban Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Killing Gunther, the action comedy written and directed by former Saturday Night Live regular Taran Killam and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pic, introduced at Cannes this year, is now targeted for a 2017 theatrical release after it just wrapped production.

Killam, in his feature directorial debut, also stars alongside Schwarzenegger, Bobby Moynihan, Hannah Simone, Cobie Smulders, Paul Brittain, Amir Talai, Aaron Yoo, Ryan Gaul and Allison Tolman. It centers on Gunther (Schwarzenegger), the world’s greatest hitman who’s also arrogant, a show-off, and steals jobs. The assassin community is tired of it and a group of eccentric killers from across the globe come together to set the perfect trap. But their plan quickly turns into a series of embarrassing fails as Gunther always appears one step ahead.

Killam, Kim Leadford, Ash Sarohia and Steve Squillante are producers, and Schwarzenegger is executive producer. The pic was financed by StarStream Media and Ingenious Media. IMR International is handling foreign rights.

Saban’s Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA.