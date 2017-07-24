EXCLUSIVE: John Wells has come attached to direct the Vietnam War drama Khe Sanh. The script is being witten by Jason Horwitch, whose credits include the YouTube Red series Impulse, Luke Cage and Southland.

Pic tells the story of the last great, unsung battle of the 20th century, the Siege of Khe Sanh. Five thousand young Marines were surrounded and attacked by 20,000 battle-hardened North Vietnamese Army veterans for 77 nonstop days of rocket and mortar fire, as the world watched on TV. This film will follow the Bravo Company 1/26th Marines on the ground at Khe Sanh, while also tethering the story to the corridors of the Oval Office and the enemy soldiers in the NVA and Viet Cong.

Wells and John Wells Productions president of features Claire Rudnick Polstein will produce with artist/filmmaker Andrew Levitas, latter through his Metalwork Pictures, the company behind Georgetown and Lullaby. Wells most recently directed August: Osage County and The Company Men, and John Wells Productions produced Love & Mercy and is developing The Panama Papers.

Wells is repped by CAA, Horwitch by WME and Dan Halsted of Manage-ment, and Levitas is represented by CAA.