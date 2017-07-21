Kevin Spacey is set to play celebrated American writer Gore Vidal in an upcoming Netflix original biopic titled Gore.

Michael Hoffman, who directed 2009’s Oscar nominated pic The Last Station with Helen Mirren and James McAvoy, will direct the 1980s-set film with UK producer Andy Paterson (The Railway Man, Girl With A Pearl Earring) producing. The film is currently shooting in Italy.

Vidal had a love affair with Italy, spending large periods of time in Rome in the early 1960s and later between the Italian capital city and a grand villa called La Rondinaia in the Amalfi Coast village of Ravello. There, he entertained a huge network of famous faces including Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Greta Garbo and Paul Newman to name a few.

Vidal died in 2012 in Hollywood Hills.

Netflix was not available for comment. Sister publication Variety first broke the news.