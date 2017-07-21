Kevin Spacey is set to play celebrated American writer Gore Vidal in an upcoming Netflix original biopic titled Gore.

Related
'Rebel In The Rye' Trailer: Holden Caulfield Gets His Bookish Moment

Michael Hoffman, who directed 2009’s Oscar nominated pic The Last Station with Helen Mirren and James McAvoy, will direct the 1980s-set film with UK producer Andy Paterson (The Railway Man, Girl With A Pearl Earring) producing. The film is currently shooting in Italy.

Vidal had a love affair with Italy, spending large periods of time in Rome in the early 1960s and later between the Italian capital city and a grand villa called La Rondinaia in the Amalfi Coast village of Ravello. There, he entertained a huge network of famous faces including Andy Warhol, Mick Jagger, Greta Garbo and Paul Newman to name a few.

Vidal died in 2012 in Hollywood Hills.

Netflix was not available for comment. Sister publication Variety first broke the news.