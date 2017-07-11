Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud streaming video service formed in partnership with Lionsgate is set to launch on August 3 with a slate of original scripted and unscripted comedy series, stand-up specials, licensed programming and live broadcasts.

The service will feature content created, produced by and starring digital comedy talent including GloZell, King Bach, Emmanuel Hudson, DC Young Fly, Draya Michelle, David So, Timothy DeLaGhetto and Anjelah Johnson (MADtv, viral sensation Bon Qui Qui), among others. The service will also feature up and coming comedians curated by Hart through LOL showcases at events, including a partnership with the Just for Laughs comedy festival.

Leading into the August 3rd launch, Hart is previewing a sneak peek of the content with his hidden camera series, Kevin Hart: Lyft Legend . Sponsored by Lyft and featuring guests Trey Songz and Joel McHale, Hart transforms into elderly, over-sharing Lyft driver Donald Mac to see how far he can push the limits. The first episode debuts on Laugh Out Loud’s Facebook, with future episodes running weekly exclusively on Laugh Out Loud’s streaming service. You can watch a clip below.

Other programming includes:

Black Geo (Dormtainment), a satirical investigative series into the origins of black culture through sketch comedy.

Campus Law (cast: GloZell, Wuz Good, Cynthia Luciette) – The scripted sitcom is based around three recent college graduates who decide to get jobs as security guards on their former campus.

Dead House (King Bach, Emmanuel Hudson, D.C Young Fly) – A scripted sitcom from one of the world’s top digital comedians, Andrew Bachelor – aka King Bach. Living arrangements become interesting when a human joins the cast of a reality show where 4 zombies must live and work together in one house.

Def Comedy Jam: For the first time, all seven seasons of Def Comedy Jam will be available on streaming, exclusively on Laugh Out Loud. The digital debut of the series features legendary comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Bernie Mac, Queen Latifah, Mike Epps and more.

Hotline Ad: A sequel to Brent Weinbach’s “Gangster Party Line,” Hotline Ad will feature various chat line skits with celebrity comedic appearances (Snoop).

Inglorious Pranksters – Stand-up comedian Jo Koy hosts this unscripted series that celebrates the Internet’s best viral pranks.

Just For Laughs 2016 – 104 comics. 52 episodes. It’s 15 minutes of original hilarity from Just For Laughs, the largest international comedy festival in the world. Showcases include Godfrey, Ronny Chieng, Finesse Mitchell.

The Laugh Out Loud app will be available for free on iOS and Android on the August 3rd launch date. For an additional $2.99 per month, users can upgrade for ad-free viewing and access to all episodes of current seasons.