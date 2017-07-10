Kermit the Frog has a new voice.
Steve Whitmire, who has voiced the iconic green amphibian since Jim Henson died in 1990, is leaving the Muppets and is being replaced by Matt Vogel, a Muppets Studio spokesperson confirmed to Deadline. No word on why Whitmire is leaving.
As first reported by Muppet fan site Tough Pig, Vogel will be heard for the first time as the character in a “Muppets Thought of the Week” video next week.
Whitmire has been with the Muppets since 1978, starting on The Muppet Show.
Vogel previously performed Kermit imitator Constantine in Muppets Most Wanted. Most recently he was the voice of Wilkins in Alice Through the Looking Glass.
This is HUGE for muppet fans and Disney only tells fans after people inquired about it? And the comment from them is so matter of fact it’s insulting. This guy was Kermit for almost 3 decades in addition to creating rizzo and voicing other characters. He wasn’t just a voice reading lines in like 6 or 7 movies and 2 series and all those awesome viral videos but He WAS Kermit. He improvised. he was there every time you saw Kermit reacting live on TV in things like parades, talk shows, game shows interviews etc… To be gone like that with barely a goodbye don’t let the door hit you in the butt as you leave? If he was sick or something I would think Disney would come out with a beautiful note for fans… or let him say goodbye. But doing it this way is really weird. As a muppet fan this is very sad that he’s gone.
I’m sorry to hear this. Steve Whitemire did a fine job performing Henson’s character’s like Kermit and Ernie, and he was great as Rizzo, his own creation. He was Kermit to a whole generation of kids.
Hope the departure was amicable, but it sure doesn’t sound like it.