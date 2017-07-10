Kermit the Frog has a new voice.

Steve Whitmire, who has voiced the iconic green amphibian since Jim Henson died in 1990, is leaving the Muppets and is being replaced by Matt Vogel, a Muppets Studio spokesperson confirmed to Deadline. No word on why Whitmire is leaving.

As first reported by Muppet fan site Tough Pig, Vogel will be heard for the first time as the character in a “Muppets Thought of the Week” video next week.

Whitmire has been with the Muppets since 1978, starting on The Muppet Show.

Vogel previously performed Kermit imitator Constantine in Muppets Most Wanted. Most recently he was the voice of Wilkins in Alice Through the Looking Glass.