EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Asbille has joined the cast of Yellowstone, the first original scripted series greenlighted by the new Paramount Network. The straight-to-series period drama starring Kevin Costner is from Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan (Hell Or High Water, Sicario), and the casting reunites him and Asbille, who co-starred opposite Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in Sheridan’s directorial debut Wind River.

Yellowstone, from the Weinstein Company, follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.

Asbille will play Monica, the Native American wife of Dutton’s youngest son Cory (Luke Grimes), an emotionally reserved ex-Navy SEAL whom she lives with on the reservation along with their son. The 10-episode series starts production in August in Utah for a summer 2018 premiere. John Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Harvey Weinstein and David Glasser are executive producers.

Asbille is next on the big screen in Wind River, which The Weinstein Company has set for an August 4 release. The pic won Sheridan the Best Director prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section after it bowed at Sundance. It centers on a rookie FBI agent (Olsen) who teams with a local game tracker (Renner) with deep community ties and a haunted past to investigate the murder of a local girl, Natalie (Asbille), on a remote Native American Reservation.

Asbille, whose TV credits include One Tree Hill, Teen Wolf and Embeds, is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Hirsch Wallerstein.