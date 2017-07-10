President Donald Trump’s counselor Kellyanne Conway did damage control across the TV news landscape Monday morning, insisting Donald Trump Jr. received “no information.. that was meaningful or helpful” when he met with Russian lawyer during the campaign.

“There’s no evidence of collusion” between the campaign and Russia in this June, 2016 meeting, Conway continued to insist to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The issue of possible collusion moved back up to first position in the news cycle with a weekend report on the Trump Tower meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya on June 9, 2016, in which he was offered information about Hillary Clinton. In addition to Donald Jr., POTUS son-in-law Jared Kusher also attended, as well as Paul Manafort.

In his second statement about the meeting, issued Sunday following an explosive New York Times report, Donald Jr. said he was asked to have a meeting “by an acquaintance I knew from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant with an individual who I was told might have information helpful to the campaign.”

Donald Jr. said in his statement he did not know the name of the lawyer before the meeting, yet asked Kushner and Manafort to attend in the midst of the busy campaign, while telling them “nothing of the substance of the meeting.”

“After pleasantries were exchanged, the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton…Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense. No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information,” he added.

New talk of possible Trump campaign collusion is just the latest case of “wishful thinking” on the part of the Trump bashers, Conway told GMA.

“Everyone is trying to convert wishful thinking into hard evidence,” she said.