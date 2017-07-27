Katy Perry has been set to host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, which are set to air live August 27 from the Forum in Inglewood. She unveiled the news today on her Twitter feed. She will also perform, giving her the best seat in the house for the VMAs, in which she has five nominations this year, tied with The Weeknd for the second-most behind Kendrick Lamar.

Perry has been a staple at the VMAs since her first hit single “I Kissed A Girl” in 2008, winning five times among a slew of noms. Miley Cyrus was the last host in 2015; last year, the show drew 6.5 million viewers across 11 Viacom networks, the latest ratings dip for MTV’s venerable franchise.

Perry is no stranger to big events: she performed at halftime at the Super Bowl in 2015. More recently, she was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s season finale in May. She’s also set as a judge for the American Idol reboot in the works at ABC for fall — auditions begin just before the VMAs.

On top of Idol, Perry launches a world tour in September for her June-released album Witness. Its first single “Chained To The Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley is up for three VMA nods including Best Pop video, while “Bon Appetit” with Migos is up for Best Art Direction.

Her other noms is for Best Collaboration on they summer hit “Feels,” from Calvin Harris and featuring Pharrell Williams, Perry and Big Sean.