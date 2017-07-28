Ending months of speculation, reports of the end of Katie Couric’s contractual relationship with Yahoo are now accurate.

Couric’s future, or not, at Yahoo has been the subject of speculation for some time, and became a sentence or two in some reports a year ago that the former Internet behemoth was selling to Verizon for $4.8B in cash, in a deal Forbes described as the “saddest $5B deal in tech history.” That sale lead to the exit of Yahoo CEO Marissa Meyer, who had recruited Couric in 2013 to become its global news anchor, giving the company that big-old-media bragging point.

This past June 8, CNN Money reported the deal was closing and layoffs coming.

Couric’s actual Yahoo contract, reported to be worth $10M a year in cash and stock, had been re-upped in 2015, and extended to this past June after expiring in March.

Among those Couric interviewed for Yahoo, Bill and Melinda Gates, Rudy Giuliani, Newt Gingrich, and Edward Snowden.

The longtime Today show co-host and anchor of CBS Evening News currently is executive producing a six part docu for National Geographic, where she made the two-hour special, Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric that aired earlier this year.