EXCLUSIVE: Katherine Paterson, whose YA books were the basis of movies including Bridge to Terbithia and The Great Gilly Hopkins, will see more of her works hit the big and small screens. Paterson’s production company Arcady Bay and Meteor 17 have inked an exclusive five-picture development deal for the IP. The projects will be adapted by screenwriter and Arcady Bay creative principal David Paterson, who co-wrote Terbithia and wrote Gilly Hopkins.

The properties ID’d in the new deal include three historical YA novels set in Japan, one of which is her 1977 National Book Award winner The Master Puppeteer. First up in the development chain is the 1985 novel Come Sing, Jimmy Jo, which deals with the sudden and unexpected rise to stardom of a young country singer that challenges the stability of his family and his own ability to cope with fame.

Also in the works is a TV franchise based on Katherine Paterson’s inspirational holiday stories, which emphasize faith, tolerance and inclusion.

“The volume, pedigree and proven audience appeal of Katherine Paterson’s exquisite work is ripe for adaptation on a multitude of formats and platforms,” said Spencer Proffer, CEO of music-anchored media production company Meteor 17, who recently produced the John Coltrane documentary Chasing Trane. “At the core of all meaningful work is exceptional storytelling that connects with audiences. I’m honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to help bring these precious books to life.”

Said Arcady Bay’s John and David Patterson: “We see, in Spencer Proffer, a successful visionary who gets things done with passion and great taste. Katherine’s stories are, on the one hand, very timeless and universally appealing for adaptations. However, because they are so treasured by readers, it takes a special partner to help restructure the stories for the screen while still insuring that the core elements remain faithful to the original books. We know that Spencer and his Meteor 17 team are on the same page with us in that approach.”

Arcady Bay and the Patersons are repped by Gersh.