BREAKING: The first two days of the San Diego Comic-Con schedule have felt a little light on the film side, right?

Well, Warner Bros. is going to give attendees a Comic-Con to remember. The Burbank studio will be taking over Hall H on Saturday starting at 11AM to show off their platinum 2017-2018 product. Chris Hardwick will be moderating.

Warner Bros.

The Justice League gang will be there with Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg), not only talking up and showing off their Nov. 17 release, but also Christmas 2018’s Aquaman from director James Wan.

Steven Spielberg himself will be there with his feature adaptation of Ernest Cline’s popular YA novel Ready Player One and the pic’s cast which includes Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, T.J. Miller, as well as Cline who co-wrote and co-screenwriter Zak Penn.

Harrison Ford is returning to San Diego and he’s taking Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Lennie James and Mackenzie Davis with him for the Blade Runner 2049 session. WB is opening the Alcon title on Oct. 6. Scribes Hampton Fancher and Michael Green, and the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve will also be present.

Add Annabelle: Creation to the Comic-Con screenings alongside Focus Features’ Atomic Blonde. The New Line horror film will screen on Wednesday, July 19 at the Westfield Horton Plaza and will be followed by a Q&A with director David F. Sandberg and stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson and Anthony LaPaglia. The Conjuring spinoff sequel currently has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score out of the Los Angeles Film Festival and will open on Aug. 11.

There’s also a number of installations going on with an IT-inspired VR school bus experience. The bus and FLOAT: A Cinematic VR Experience will be located at the Interactive Zone across from Petco Park.

On Thursday night there’s a panel for the LEGO Ninjago movie in Room 6A with stars Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Olivia Munn, Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Peña and Zach Woods and producer Dan Lin.

In addition, running during the course of the confab is the Blade Runner 2049 Experience, an interactive multimedia installation that replicates the pic’s environment. It will be located outside of the Convention proper in the Gaslamp Quarter.

