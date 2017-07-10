Secrets and Lies alum Juliette Lewis is putting her musical background to work. The Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress is set to recur on Season 2 of the Epix comedy Graves as Bailey Todd, a hard-living, leather-clad, tell-it-like-it-is NYC music manager and producer. As ex-President Graves’ (Nick Nolte) spiritual muse Samantha (Callie Hernandez) finds a new calling as a singer-songwriter, Bailey shows up at her trailer with the idea that she might have what it takes to be the next big thing.

Epix

After a year of public protests against his presidential legacy, Season 2 finds former President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was POTUS. This journey is compounded by the arrival of his first grandchild, thanks to daughter Olivia (Heléne Yorke), and a new revelation about his son, Jeremy (Chris Lowell). Graves’ journey coincides with wife Margaret’s (Sela Ward) Senate campaign, as the former first lady attempts to build her own political legacy at the exact moment that her husband is tearing his down. Meanwhile, Graves’ assistant, Isaiah Miller’s (Skylar Astin), searches for new direction after taking a bullet for the president in the Season 1 finale.

Lewis scored Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Cape Fear and an Emmy mention for Hysterical Blindness. Her recent credits include starring in the ABC drama Secrets and Lies, an arc on Wayward Pines and a role in the musical feature Jem and the Holograms. She also fronted the rock band Juliette and the Licks during the 2000s and again in recent years before embarking on a solo music career.

Season 2 of Graves is in production in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, NM. The series produced by Lionsgate in association with Kingsgate Films, Josh Michael Stern is the creator/showrunner, with Greg Shapiro and Rebecca Kirshner as executive producers.