Three-quarters of the Tony-nominated cast of A Doll’s House, Part 2 bids farewell on July 23, including Laurie Metcalf, who won her first Tony last month playing Lucas Hnath’s updated heroine Nora Helmer in the acclaimed sequel to Henrik Ibsen’s proto-feminist drama. She’ll be replaced by Julie White, another Tony winner, also known for her roles as Judy Witwicky in the Transformers franchise and as Lucy’s Mom in USA’s Man Seeking Woman. Metcalf will be seen reprising her role as Roseanne Barr’s sister Jackie Harris in ABC’s upcoming return to Roseanne.

Henderson. Jeremy Gerard

Also joining the cast: Tony nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences, both Broadway and film) taking over for Chris Cooper as Torvald Helmer, and Erin Wilhelmi (The Crucible) replacing Condola Rashad as daughter Emmy. All three will join Jayne Houdyshell, who is staying with the show as the housekeeper Anne Marie, beginning July 25. Staged by Tony winner Sam Gold, the production has extended through January 7, 2018 at the John Golden Theatre.