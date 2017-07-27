EXCLUSIVE: Judy Greer has signed on to reprise her role of Maggie Lang, Scott Lang/Ant-Man’s ex-wife and mother to his daughter, in Marvel/Disney’s upcoming Ant-Man sequel Ant-Man And The Wasp. Greer’s news comes on the heals of Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation where it was announced that Michelle Pfeiffer will be playing Janet Van Dyne and Laurence Fishburne was cast as Dr. Bill Foster.

The studio is remaining tight-lipped on plot details on the film, which will bow in theaters July 6. Peyton Reed is directing the next installment with Paul Rudd returning as the title character, as well as Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michael Peña reprising their roles.

Greer has a full slate of upcoming films including the MGM remake of Valley Girl, Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go Bernadette, and Clint Eastwood’s next film 15:17 To Paris. She can currently be seen on the big screen in Fox’s War For The Planet Of The Apes and soon in the indie film Lemon, which will be out in August.

She is repped by CAA and Principato-Young Entertainment.