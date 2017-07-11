Judy Greer and The Office alum Jenna Fischer are set for in the upcoming biopic The 15:17 To Paris, the next project from director Clint Eastwood, which Warner Bros will distribute. The pic, which recounts the 2015 incident where three Americans on a Paris-bound train, thwart an attempted terrorist attack, will also co-star the real-life heroes Anthony Salder, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone.

Written by Dorothy Blyskal, based on Salder’s best seller, The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes, the film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack. Ray Corasani also co-stars in the film along with Paul-Mikél Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisar, Cole Eichenberger and William Jennings, all of whom will play younger versions of the guys.

Production in currently underway with Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jesssica Meier, and Kristina Rivera producing.

Greer will play Joyce, an independent and fiercely religious single mother who always has a glass half full type of mindset. She’ll next appear in Matt Reeves’ War Of The Planet Of The Apes, the final installment in the Apes rebooted franchise, which will bow in theaters new week. Fischer, who plays Skarlatos’ mother Heidi Skarlatos, stars in the new comedy Splitting Up Together, which was picked up to series on ABC.

Greer repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Fred Toczek, while Fischer is with WME and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.