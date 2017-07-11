Judy Greer is set for in the upcoming biopic The 15:17 To Paris, the next project from director Clint Eastwood, which Warner Bros will distribute. The pic, which recounts the 2015 incident where three Americans on a Paris-bound train, thwart an attempted terrorist attack, will also co-star the real-life heroes Anthony Salder, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone.

Written by Dorothy Blyskal, based on Salder’s best seller, The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes, the film is slated to start shooting mid-July with Eastwood, Tim Moore, Jesssica Meier, and Kristina Rivera producing

Greer will play Joyce, an independent and fiercely religious single mother who always has a glass half full type of mindset. She’ll next appear in Matt Reeves’ War Of The Planet Of The Apes, the final installment in the ape rebooted franchise, which will bow in theaters new week.

Greer repped by CAA, Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Fred Toczek.