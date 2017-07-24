EXCLUSIVE: J.R.R. Tolkien, whose Middle-Earth epic novels hatched the Peter Jackson-directed film trilogies The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit, now is getting his movie moment. Dome Karukoski has been set to direct Tolkien, and casting is underway, with Chernin Entertainment producing for Fox Searchlight.

The script by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford explores the formative years of the orphaned author as he finds friendship, love and artistic inspiration among a fellow group of outcasts at school. This takes him into the outbreak of World War I, which threatens to tear the “fellowship” apart. All of these experiences would inspire Tolkien to write his famous Middle-Earth novels. The Scandinavian director helmed The Home of Dark Butterflies. He is repped by ICM Partners.