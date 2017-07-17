Discovery said today that it has promoted Josh Kovolenko to SVP Marketing Strategy and Operations for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel. Relocating from Silver Spring, MD, to Los Angeles for his new role, Kovolenko will oversee the marketing strategy and partnership group, the marketing production team and the marketing on-air operations for all three networks.

“Josh is an incredible leader, and one of the hardest working people I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” said Lara Richardson, Group EVP Marketing for the trio of channels. “I am overjoyed to have his knowledge and skill set across all three nets.”

Kovolenko joined Discovery in March 2008 as a member of the global events and brand activation team producing many of the network’s most high-profile events including the annual upfront presentation, MIPCOM and MIPTV as well as working on the launch of Planet Green and other company-wide initiatives. In 2009, Kovolenko joined Discovery’s internal creative agency, where he continued to produce the upfronts as well as supported the network’s marketing campaigns. He has spent the past four years leading the marketing strategy team.