Cougar Town alum Josh Hopkins and Angel’s Charisma Carpenter have come aboard the sci-fi family drama Mail Order Monster, from helmer Paulina Lagudi and Jax Productions. The pic stars Madison Horcher (Best Friends Whenever) as 12-year-old Sam Pepper, who lost her mother in a car accident, and her reclusive, quirky nature makes her an easy target for bullying. Realizing she’d had enough, Sam orders the parts to build a “Monster” from a comic book ad, and is finally able to get back at the bully. When Sam discovers her father Roy (Hopkins) proposed to his girlfriend Sydney (Carpenter), she relies on her monster to keep her from getting a new mom. Lagudi and Marc Prey co-wrote the film, which will go before cameras next month in Kentucky. Lagudi is also producing with Robert Ulrich. Hopkins, who recently starred on ABC’s Quantico, is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment. Carpenter, repped by TalentWorks and John Carabino Management, appeared in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Lucifer.

Corinne Louie

Allison Strong is set to play Sarah, the daughter of Adam Sandler’s character, in the Robert Smigel-helmed comedy The Week Of, starring Sandler and Chris Rock. The pic, from Netflix/Happy Madison Productions, focuses on the week of preparation for a wedding in which Sarah marries Tyler (Roland Buck III), the son of Rock’s character. The script is from Smigel and Sandler, who will also produce the project with Allen Covert. The pic marks the first feature for the stage actress. Repped by Don Buchwald & Associates, she has appeared on NBC’s The Blacklist.