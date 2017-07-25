Jordan Klepper’s new Comedy Central late-night show has a name and a start date:

The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and Monday, September 25.

Klepper ‘s series will, Comedy Central says, “satirize the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left.” It’s “the voice of the new America. It is the America that defines its own reality. It’s the America of paid protestors, Obama’s birth certificate, and the certainty that CNN is fake news.”

The Opposition’s tagline: Not Mainstream. Not Establishment. Not Helping.

Fittingly, it’s inheriting the timeslot that catapulted Stephen Colbert to stardom as conservative gasbag host of The Colbert Report: 11:30 PM, following The Daily Show.

Like Colbert, Klepper cut his Comedy Central teeth as correspondent on The Daily Show, joining in 2014 under Jon Stewart, and continuing after Trevor Noah took over as host in 2015. Among the memorable reports he filed at The Daily Show: his multi-part series exploring the reality of being a “Good Guy with a Gun“ and his field pieces at Trump rallies. Klepper’s one-hour special Jordan Klepper Solves Guns premiered on Comedy Central last month, explaining to viewers how legislative red tape and special interests, rather than cultural or partisan divide, keep the nation from simple safety reforms.

Klepper, Stuart Miller and Noah are executive producers; Kim Gamble and Ian Berger as Co-Executive Producers. Owen Parsons is Head Writer.

Prior to The Daily Show, Klepper spent years as a performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City, and worked as a writer and contributor on the Big Ten Network show Friday Night Tailgate, MTV2’s Charlamagne & Friends and as a contributing writer on HBO’s Ferrell Takes the Field.