Jon Stewart is set to topline two specials for HBO.

He will return to the premium cabler for his first stand-up special since the 1996 HBO presentation Jon Stewart: Unleavened, with the date and location to be announced as they are confirmed.

This fall, Stewart also will host the latest Night of Too Many Stars all-star benefit for Next for Autism. It will be presented live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 18. The special will feature stand-up performances, sketches and short films. Created by comedy writer and performer Robert Smigel, the event will support autism schools, programs and services.

“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials,” said Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.” The specials were announced today during HBO’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour.

Next for Autism (formerly New York Collaborates for Autism) is a non-profit organization that strategically designs, launches and supports innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder.’

I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” adds Stewart. ”They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”