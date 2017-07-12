Antonio Dawson is coming home. Chicago P.D. star Jon Seda, who left the NBC cop drama midway through this past season to join Chicago Justice, will be returning to P.D. next season as a series regular. He will reprise his role as Dawson.

Speculation about Seda possibly rejoining P.D. started shortly after NBC in May cancelled the newest Chicago offshoot, Chicago Justice, after a 13-episode first-season run. Talks with the actor commenced shortly thereafter, eventually leading to a deal.

Seda played Intelligence Unit detective Dawson on P.D. Dawson became an investigator for the DA’s office as he transitioned to legal drama Chicago Justice.

I had heard at the time that it was Chicago boss Dick Wolf’s idea to have Dawson move to Justice. It was a creative decision based on the natural trajectory of the character who had been hitting a wall on his intelligence beat and, as a single father, had been looking for a more stable, steady job. It is unclear how Dawson will be reintegrated into the P.D. team.

NBC

This is the third transition for Seda who started off as a recurring on the mothership Chicago Fire. He and Jason Beghe were spun off to anchor spinoff Chicago P.D. as the leads.

Seda’s return to Chicago P.D. mirrors a similar move for The Blacklist original cast member Ryan Eggold who also will rejoin the mothership series after his spinoff series The Blacklist: Redemption was cancelled in May after a brief midseason run. Additionally, Daniel Henney of CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders is moving to Criminal Minds after the spinoff’s cancellation.

Seda is repped by APA and Morris Yorn.