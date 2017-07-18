Cinematographer John Toll, who has collaborated with filmmakers such as The Wachowskis, Ang Lee, Mel Gibson, Francis Ford Coppola and Terrence Malick, is set to be honored with the Camerimage Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming 25th anniversary edition of the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography. Toll’s career spans four decades and as a camera operator he has worked with John A. Alonzo on Martin Ritt’s Norma Rae and Brian De Palma’s Scarface. He won an Academy Award for his work on Legends Of The Fall and won again the following year for his work on Mel Gibson’s Braveheart. He is one of only four cinematographers who won two Oscars back to back. The event will be held in Bydgoszcz, Poland from November 11-18.

ABC Commercial has inked a new agreement with RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn brand for rights to Australian TV drama series Newton’s Law. As part of the five-year deal, Newton’s Law will be available to North American audiences on streaming service Acorn TV from Fall 2017. The 8×60 series centers around a suburban solicitor who attempts to return to her briefly glorious career at the Bar. It stars Claudia Karvan, Toby Schmitz, Brett Tucker and Miranda Tapsell and is produced by Every Cloud Productions, the team behind Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

All3Media International has inked a number of deals in Africa with two of its key formats – Undercover Boss and The Cube – optioned for production in Nigeria. Factual entertainment format Undercover Boss, which follows high-leve corporate execs as they go under cover in their own companies, has been optioned by Nigeria’s EWA Media Productions while game show format The Cube has been optioned by FanFaceOff Global Entertainment in the countries. All3Media Int’l has also signed a raft of new deals for its finished programming as North One Television’s Guy Martin fronted content is picked up for Africa. A pan-territory deal with BBC Worldwide includes Our Guy In China, Speed With Guy Martin and more. At the same time South Africa’s SABC has secured Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Home Cooking and both series of Gordon’s Great Escape.