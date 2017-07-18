White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders chided Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts when he left her off-camera/audio-only briefing today, stopping her remarks to say, “John Roberts is bored today, he’s headed out.”
Roberts was having none of that. “If it were on-camera I might not be,” he shot back, on his way out the door, giving the White House press team something to consider, as the briefing’s remaining correspondents “ooh-ed” approvingly.
Before the briefing, Roberts had tweeted sternly:
After his dramatic-despite-not-being-televised exit, Roberts tweeted:
Another Publicity Hound ….shame on you John
You know it’s over for Orangina if even Fox refuses to carry his water.
Good for John Roberts! More should follow his example!