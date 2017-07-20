Arizona’s Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reported Wednesday afternoon.

After speaking to the senator and getting his permission, Gupta said he spoke to McCain’s doctors, who had operated on Friday, revealing the aggressive type of brain cancer.

According to Gupta, the 80-year-old McCain went to his doctors on Friday for an annual physical exam, complaining of fatigue, as well as a bout of double vision. A CT scan of his brain and subsequent MRI, revealed what looked like a blood clot. During an operation at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix doctors removed what they believe to be the entire tumor, over his left eye.

McCain had taken leave of Washington as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was trying to get his Trumpcare plan passed, in order to have removed what was then being called a blood clot behind his left eye. President Donald Trump wished him a speedy return “because we miss him; he is a crusty voice in Washington. Plus, we need his vote.”

McCain’s absence forced McConnell to delay consideration of his Trumpcare bill, though it turned into roadkill when two more GOP Senators simultaneously announced their rejection of the bill.

Two years ago this month, Trump insisted McCain was “not a war hero” at the Iowa Family Leadership Summit when the moderator brought up the senator’s name, McCain having spent more than five years as a POW in Vietnam.

“He’s a war hero ’cause he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, OK?” Trump added in a remark other GOP candidates insisted rendered Trump unqualified to be Commander in Chief, though voters obviously decided otherwise.

Leaving the stage that night, Trump dug his hole a little deeper, telling reporters, “I am not blaming John McCain for his capture. If he gets captured, he gets captured.”