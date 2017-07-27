EXCLUSIVE: Twentieth Century Fox has pre-emptively acquired The Prince’s Guard, a novel by screenwriter John Kamps. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will produce through 21 Laps. Book is the first novel by Kamps, whose credits include the Jon Favreau-directed Zathura and David Koepp-helmed Ghost Town and Premium Rush. It’s the first of a planned novel trilogy, and the book is in the process of being set with a publisher. Kamps has also been set to write the script.

Vanessa Morrison and Nate Hopper will oversee the hybrid project for the studio. Michael Siegel & Associates brokered the deal with attorney John LaViolette of Bloom Hergott. 21 Laps has the Jennifer Yuh Nelson-directed The Darkest Minds and wrapped season two of Stranger Things.