Film and TV actor John Heard, known best for his iconic role as dad Peter McCallister in the Home Alone movies among numerous other credits including 2013’s Sharknado, died Friday. The Santa Clara County coroner’s office confirmed Heard’s death to Deadline. The cause is under investigation. He was 72.

The Washington, DC native’s acting career began in the 1970s in an off-Broadway production of Mark Medoff’s play The Wager. He then segued to television, playing the role of Arthur Dimmesdale in a production of The Scarlet Letter.

In the 1980s he went on to land several leading roles in films including Chilly Scenes of Winter, Heart Beat, Cutter’s Way, Cat People, and C.H.U.D., as well as supporting roles in After Hours, Big, Beaches, Awakenings, Rambling Rose, The Pelican Brief, My Fellow Americans, Snake Eyes, and Animal Factory. But he is perhaps best remembered for his iconic role as dad Peter McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He received an Emmy nomination in 1999 for a guest starring role as Vin Makazian on The Sopranos. He also played the series regular role of Roy Foltrigg in 1990s series The Client and numerous key recurring/guest roles in series including CSI: Miami, the original Prison Break, Entourage, CSI: Crime Investigation and more recently Elementary, MacGyver, APB, and Modern Family. He most recently seen in a guest role in an April episode of The Outsiders.