John Hawkes, Jon Bernthal, Thomas Haden Church, and hip hop artist Yelawolf have been added to the cast of Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’s upcoming adventure film The Peanut Butter Falcon for Armory Films. Zachary Gottsagen, who is the inspiration behind the film, stars along with Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Bruce Dern.

Gottsagen stars as Zak, a young man with Down Syndrome who has been confined to live in a retirement home for most of his life. One day he breaks out and takes to the road to try to find his hero, a retired wrestler named The Salt Water Redneck. Along the way Zak joins forces with a desperado crab fisherman and a kind nurse.

Filming is currently underway in Georgia. Armory’s Tim Zajaros and Christopher Lemole are producing and financing the project, alongside Albert Berger of Bona Fide Productions, Ron Yerxa, T Bone Burnett, Lije Sarki, and David Thies.

Hawkes will up next be seen in Fox Searchlight ‘s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Small Town Crime from Saban Films. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Thruline Entertainment. Bernthal, recently seen in Baby Driver and stars as the title character in the upcoming Netflix series, The Punisher, is with WME and the Burstein Company.

Haden, who currently stars in the HBO series Divorce alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, is a client of CAA and FINLEY Management. Yelawolf’s ablums include the previously released Love Story, which landed at number three on the Billboard 200, and the upcoming Trial By Fire. He’s rrepped by WME, Slumerican, Shady, and Interscope for music.