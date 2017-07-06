Universal Cable Productions has inked an overall development deal with John Carpenter. Under the new pact, the Halloween director will executive produce scripted programming with UCP for the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio, external networks and streaming services, along with his producing partner Sandy King under their Storm King Productions banner.

The announcement was made today by Dawn Olmstead, EVP Development at UCP.

UCP

UCP and Carpenter are currently in development with Syfy on Tales For A Halloween Night, based on Carpenter’s graphic-novel anthology of horror stories. A writer search is underway.

Additionally, UCP and Carpenter are developing Nightside, based on the literary series by Simon R. Green, with Jill Blotevogel (Scream: The TV Series) attached to write the script.

“John Carpenter is an incredible creator whose dark imagination has left an indelible mark in film and in our dreams,” said Olmstead. “We are thrilled to have a master of the horror genre join UCP.”

“I’m excited to partner with Universal Cable Productions on this venture into television. On one hand it’s a return home to Universal where I have fond memories, and on the other it’s a step into the future with great new creative partners in programming,” said Carpenter.

UCP is in various stages of production and script development on other series including Happy! for Syfy; The Sinner, Damnation, and Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G. for USA Network; The Purge for USA Network and Syfy; All That Glitters for Bravo; and Impulse for YouTube Red.

Carpenter and King are represented by APA and Stankevich Law, Inc. Jill Blotevogel is represented by APA and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. Simon Green is represented by APA and JABberwocky Literary Agency.