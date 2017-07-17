EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manganiello is set to star in the feature drama Stano from Madoff and City Island director Raymond De Felitta. Joe and Nick Manganiello’s production company 3:59 are producing along with Bill Chartoff (Creed) and Lynn Hendee (Ender’s Game) through Off the Chart Entertainment along with Eric Fischer.

The film follows a man who returns to the Bronx after serving 17 years in prison for a violent mistake he made as a kid that ultimately robbed him of a professional baseball career and the love of his life. The picture will start production this summer in NYC with financing from Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse of Piccadilly Pictures (they are exec producers) along with Fuji Television Network Inc. and Aurora Media Holdings of Singapore.

Manganiello, whose credits include True Blood and the popular-with-the-ladies Magic Mike franchise, plays the title role of Bobby Stano. Raymond De Felitta, whose ABC miniseries Madoff starring Richard Dreyfuss garnered both a DGA and WGA nomination, directs from a script by Robert Bruzio. De Felitta also wrote and directed the delightful comedy City Island in 2009.

Douglas W. Miller and Martin McCourt of London Pacific Finance are executive producers on Stano. Kathy Morgan International is handling worldwide sales for the film.

Manganiello is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Derek Kroeger of Myman Greenspan. De Felitta is with APA. And the production itself is repped by Reder & Feig, LLP