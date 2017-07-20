Two decades after the end of his Emmy-nominated run on NYPD Blue, Jimmy Smits is returning to ABC for a major role opposite Viola Davis on the upcoming fourths season of the network’s drama series How To Get Away With Murder.

As is the case with all Shondaland series, details about Smits’ recurring character are not being revealed but he will be a prominent figure in Annalise’s (Davis) life and will have a key role in this season’s mystery.

Smits is coming off co-starring roles on Fox’s 24: Legacy and Netflix’s The Get Down. Before that, he portrayed Neron “Nero” Padilla in the final three seasons of FX’s Sons of Anarchy.

The Dexter and The West Wing alum received six consecutive best drama actor Emmy nominations for his role as Victor Sifuentes on NBC’s L.A. Law, winning the Emmy in 1990, and five Emmy nominations for his role as Bobby Simone on ABC’s NYPD Blue He is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Tom Hoberman.