Back from July 4th Week, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel noted the big news that President Donald Trump finally met his BFF Vladimir Putin. Trump had been scheduled to meet with Putin just 30 minutes but they chatted more than two hours, “during which they talked about teaming up to form a cyber security unit to stop future hacking of elections,” Kimmel said.

“For real,’ added,when his studio audience reacted dubiously.

“It’s a great idea, think of the time it will save. They already know our passwords.”

Unfortunately the big news got overshadowed by a New York Times report revealing that, during the presidential campaign, Donald Trump Jr., his brother-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer to hear what they thought would be information that could hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Count Kimmel among those who thought it sounded very fishy; so Jimmy Kimmel Live invited White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway, live via satellite, to clear up matters.