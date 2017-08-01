Late night hosts mined Anthony Scarmucci’s sacking today as White House communications director, though they felt the loss keenly, having anticipated the foul-mouthed addition to Donald Trump’s White House would provide them with months of comedy.

“Anthony Scaramucci – The Mooch – who, ten days ago, was named White House Communications Director, today is out of a job,” Jimmy Kimmel marveled tonight on his ABC late-night show.

Scaramucci was fired, on the very morning new White House chief of staff, John Kelly was sworn in. Last week he had called a reporter at The New Yorker “and had a number of unflattering and filthy things to say about Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon,” Kimmel reminded his viewers.

“President Trump reportedly thought those comments were ‘inappropriate.’ And you know, say what you’d like about him, he is a very appropriate person,” Kimmel joked.

“So they let Scaramucci go. And, this is what’s great about Donald Trump. Every time he does anything? You can find a tweet that 100% contradicts it,” Kimmel said, putting up on screen a Trump tweet from last year in which he blasted Ted Cruz for firing his “very capable” director of communications “like a dog.”

“It’s only a matter of time before Donald Trump replaces Ivanka with Tiffany,” Kimmel speculated, before revealing he’s got Scaramucci by phone for his first post-firing interview.