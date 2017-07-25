Jimmy Fallon kicks off Monday’s Tonight Show by mentioning that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stepped down late last week after President Donald Trump named Wall Street-er Anthony Scaramucci his new communications director – a role Spicer had been filling since the last communications director took a powder in May, after just months on the job. Spicer was said to have been upset at Trump’s decision, though, for public consumption, he has said he resigned so The Mooch, as Scaramucci is nicknamed, could have a “clean slate” to write on. Scaramucci named Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to replace Spicer.

“Of course now that Spicer has been replaced, a lot of people have been wondering how he’s handling the news,” Fallon says on tonight’s broadcast. “Spicer says he’s gonna be OK and that he’ll survive. Which explains why he released this music video earlier today. Take a look.”