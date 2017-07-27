During Tonight Show’s opening monologue, Jimmy Fallon asked transgender comedian Patti Harrison how the transgender community is reacting to the news President Donald Trump has banned all transgender citizens from serving in the military.

NBC reports Fallon wanted, rather than tell jokes about Trump’s tweeted policy announcement, he wanted to give a platform to a transgender comedian for viewers to hear from directly about the ban.

Hours earlier, Trump announced via Twitter:

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you”: