The game is back on in the first official trailer for Lionsgate’s horror film Jigsaw, the eight installment in the Saw franchise series. Like the previous films, Jigsaw will bow in theaters around Halloween on October 27.

The film picks up ten years from the death of John Kramer, also known as the methodological Jigsaw. As bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise, questions of a copycat loom. It’s a new take on Jigsaw’s signature killing style, but the old rules still apply. “Live or die, the choice is yours.”

Siblings Michael and Peter Spierig co-directed the film from a script by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger.

Producers are Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman, and Oren Koules, the trio behind all the films in the Saw franchise, which has raked in $873M at the worldwide box office for Lionsgate.

See the trailer above.