Jigsaw directors Peter and Michael Spierig will be at San Diego Comic-Con, Deadline has learned. The duo will be participating in a Reinventing Horror panel on Friday, July 21, from 5-6 PM in Room 23ABC.

In addition, Jigsaw star Tobin Bell will be signing autographs earlier that afternoon at booth AA18 at 1PM. The Saw franchise has reaped $873 million at the worldwide box office for Lionsgate. No word on whether Jigsaw will have sneak screenings in San Diego. At last year’s Con, Lionsgate showed off their thriller Nerve and completely surprised attendees when they revealed that their September horror pic The Woods was really a Blair Witch sequel.

Also sitting on the panel with the Spierig Brothers will be Justin Benson & Aaron Moorehead (The Endless, Spring directors/writers), Roxanne Benjamin (XX, Southbound director/writer), Matteo Pizzolo (CalExit writer, Black Mask Studios publisher), Bryan Edward Hill (Postal writer, Top Cow editor, screenwriter) and more.

Jigsaw opens on Oct. 27, the weekend prior to Halloween.