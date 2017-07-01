Aaron Sorkin’s feature adaptation of Molly Bloom’s memoir Molly’s Game will open the Wednesday before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22, STX Entertainment recently announced. In addition, the studio has dated the Brian Henson-directed comedy The Happytime Murders for Aug. 17, 2018.

In regards to other wide entries on Nov. 22, there’s only Disney/Pixar’s Coco. Warner Bros./DC’s Justice League opens the weekend prior along with Amazon/Lionsgate’s Wonder. There are a slew of limited releases over the Thanksgiving stretch including Focus Features’ Darkest Hour, Weinstein Co.’s Mary Magdalene and Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name.

During its August weekend next year, Happytime Murders will square off against an untitled WB comedy and Focus Features’ Captive State starring John Goodman and Vera Farmiga.

Molly’s Game tells the story of Bloom (played by Jessica Chastain), once an Olympic-class skier who following an injury, ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe. STX acquired Sorkin’s feature directorial debut for an estimated $9M. The pic finished shooting during the early spring with the studio showing off some great footage at CinemaCon. Pic also stars Kevin Costner, Idris Elba, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O’Dowd and Bill Camp. Entertainment One (eOne) and The Mark Gordon Company financed the feature, and Mark Gordon is producing with Amy Pascal via her Pascal Pictures banner. Leopoldo Gout and Matt Jackson serve as EPs.

Happytime Murders is set in the underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives, one human (McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together to try and solve who is brutally murdering the former cast of “The Happytime Gang,” a beloved classic puppet show. Henson, Jeff Hayes, Ben Falcone, and McCarthy produce.