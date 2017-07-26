EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Garelick, the screenwriter whose work includes The Break-Up, The Hangover and The Wedding Ringer, has teamed up with Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment to launch American High. Staked with a $50 million, the new company will generate a slate of high school-set comedy features. Garelick will tap his relationships to hatch the films, which will be shot in a recently acquired 100,000 sq-ft high school-turned-studio in Syracuse, New York.

“The films that inspired me to make a lot of terrible decisions in my youth just aren’t being made anymore,” Garelick said. “Our goal with American High is to fill that void and pollute the minds of the next generation.”

Said Liddell: “Jeremy is one of the funniest people I know, and he’s the only person that could get me to go back to high school.”

Will Phelps will oversee development and production of American High’s slate of projects, the first of which will begin shooting in March 2018. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmaker and LD Entertainment. Garelick is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn Barnes. LD Entertainment is repped by attorney Eric Thompson.

Garelick might be on to an under-served niche. While most of us don’t love to remember out own awkward high school experiences, the genre certainly has been tapped for memorable laughs, but not so much in recent years.

There has been a paucity of high school-set comedies — 21 Jump Street, Election, Superbad, Mean Girls, Clueless and Dazed and Confused and American Pie are exceptions — after a classic period in the 1980s that brought Fast Time At Ridgemont High, Say Anything, Heathers, Porky’s and John Hughes films that included Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.