UTA

In 2014, Jeremih’s single Don’t Tell ‘Em featuring YG became his third top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and later went on to win an iHeartRadio Music Award for Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year. He released his third studio album, Late Nights, in 2015 which featured guests J. Cole, Future, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and more, and was certified gold. In 2016, Jeremih was nominated for a “Best R&B Performance” Grammy Award for his performance on Planes (with J. Cole). Jeremih is managed by Gwenda Starling of MIH Music Group, Inc. He is also finishing his fourth studio album, Later That Night; the debut single from the album, I Think of You with Chris Brown and Big Sean, was released on February 2, 2017.