UPDATED throughout: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have signed on to star in a series about TV morning shows, Deadline has confirmed.

The Untitled Morning Show Project, which hails from former head of HBO drama Michael Ellenberg, is an hourlong drama series that explores network morning shows and the larger New York media scene they inhabit. House of Cards’ Jay Carson is set to write the script. The project is expected to be shopped to premium cablers and streaming services in the next week or so.

Ellenberg executive produces via his recently launched film and TV production shingle Media Res. along with Steve Kloves (Harry Potter, Wonder Boys). Witherspoon exec produces with Lauren Levy Neustader via Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner. Aniston also is an executive producer.

The project would mark Aniston’s first TV role since the end of Friends in 2004. The series also marks a reunion for Aniston and Witherspoon, who previously worked together on Friends when Witherspoon guest-starred in an episode as Aniston’s younger sister. Witherspoon recently received an Emmy nomination for her work on HBO drama series Big Little Lies.