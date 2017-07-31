Queen Victoria was on the throne more than 60 years, so there is “no shortage of stories” for umpteen seasons of PBS ’s Victoria, the Masterpiece series’ creator, writer and executive producer happily told TV critics at TCA, adding, “fingers crossed!”

But, Goodwin acknowledged, Jenna Coleman, who plays the young queen in the series, might not want to play the role into the age at which the queen “looked like Hitchcock in drag,” as one TV critic described, while we wondered if the same question would have been asked of a male actor playing a long-lived British king.



If the series carries on into Victoria’s old age “we might, at some point, have to re-cast,” Goodwin said, but cautioned against assuming the series would necessarily cover Victoria’s later years.

“My feeling is, take it slowly,” Goodwin said. “There are quite a lot of movies at the moment about Victoria in later life,” she said, saying she finds the queen’s younger years more interesting, being the most powerful woman in the world navigating a tempestuous marriage. They were, Goodwin insisted, the Taylor and Burton of the 19th century.

Theirs was the first royal marriage where neither spouse had someone on the side, Goodwin claimed, adding, “he did not stray; and neither did she.” “Was it the last?” asked Masterpiece exec producer Rebecca Eaton, the Peck’s Bad Boy of PBS. “I could not possibly comment,” Goodwin answered cautiously. Season 2 will, necessarily, devote a goodish amount of time on Victoria prolific child-bearing and mixed feelings about it.