Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum rap superstar Jeezy has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas. Jeezy (born Jay Wayne Jenkins, also known as Young Jeezy, Lil’ J, and Da Snowman) has sold over 5 million records worldwide and has released numerous chart-topping hits.

Jeezy’s most recent studio album, Trap or Die 3, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it his third studio album to reign at the top of the chart and his seventh album to rank in the Top 10. The album has amassed more than 3 million streams, and its single “All There” peaked in the Top 15 of the Urban Mediabase Charts.

Jeezy’s debut album was in 2005 with Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. In 2001, he started up Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE) as a record label providing distribution and management services to artists throughout Atlanta, GA including Jeezy himself. The street success of his early mixtapes catapulted Jeezy from marketing genius, to record label executive, to eventually becoming rap royalty.

Jeezy continues to exercise his business acumen through a multitude of endeavors – he is a real estate magnate, having recently opened a 6-story compound studio, and a silent partner to several Atlanta eateries; the multicultural advisor to premium tequila brand Avion; and the CEO of his own marketing firm, Agency 99.