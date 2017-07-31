A leading screen presence for more than 60 years, legendary French actress Jeanne Moreau has died. She passed away overnight at her home in Paris at age 89. The mayor’s office of the city’s 17th arrondissement confirmed the news to Deadline.

The gravelly-voiced, multi-award winner was a fixture of French cinema with roles in such classic films as Louis Malle’s 1958 Ascenseur Pour L’Echafaud (Elevator To The Gallows) and François Truffaut’s 1962 Jules And Jim in which she sang the emblematic “Le Tourbillon.” Other collaborations were with such directors as Orson Welles, Joseph Losey, Michelangelo Antonioni, Luis Bunuel, Elia Kazan and Wim Wenders.

Also a screenwriter and director, Moreau made over 130 films and continued to work into her 80s.

More…