UPDATED, 3:55 PM: The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office said today that producer and Benderspink co-founder J.C. Spink died of an accidental overdose or “multiple drug intoxication.” The report did not specify which drugs were involved.
PREVIOUSLY, April 19: J.C. Spink, the Hollywood film producer one half of the management and production company Benderspink, who was a machine when it came to script sales, has died, it was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. No cause of death was released as yet. He was 45.
“He was found unresponsive at the scene at the residence on 1200 Green Acre last night at 8:18 PM by his brother,” said the Coroner Ed Winter. “It was reported to us as possible natural causes, and we are looking into it.”
Spink and Chris Bender were college roommates who started the management company and built it into a reputable firm before Spink left last May in an acrimonious departure. Spink’s producer credits included The Hangover and The Ring franchises, We’re The Millers, I Am Number Four, Monster-In-Law, The Butterfly Effect, Cats and Dogs and last year’s Criminal starring Kevin Costner and Ryan Reynolds.
Spink also was an actor, well sort of. He had cameos in two episodes of Adam Goldberg’s hit TV show The Goldbergs. Spink was also a former schoolmate of Goldberg who had actually written a character into the show for him. “Ever since we were kids on the school bus, J.C. was a passionate, driven and brilliant guy who put his friends first,” Goldberg said in a statement. “He mastered the spec game by his 30s, but even more impressive, he gave countless writers a start in the business. One of my best memories on The Goldbergs was when I cast J.C. to play our angry bus driver from our childhood. It was so surreal and incredibly fun. He really will be missed.”
Spink and Bender dissolved the company after an 18-year run that saw a slew of hits for its swath of A-list writers. We spoke to Spink many times here at Deadline and he was always promoting his clients with passionate enthusiasm. He was extremely well liked around town and affable. He also liked to live on the edge and in the past had some problems with addiction.
“We started Benderspink in our late 20s almost 18 years ago,” the pair said in a joint statement at the time of the breakup. “We could not be more proud of what we’ve worked on together and are excited for the next chapter in each of our lives.”
A great and complicated guy, who will be missed.
Boy am I going to miss you, JC! Two-plus decades of friendship, advice, and fantastic memories. You made a tremendously positive impact on the Hollywood community and all the people fortunate to call you a friend. Rest in Peace!
Okay, I’ll bite. Do you actually think people are able to read posts after they’ve passed away?
I hope they cannot read yours. Because the people here are trying to pay their respects and share their memories. I don’t understand why would anyone question the validity of that.
Why would you write such an asshole like comment? Let people share their good memories and do so in whatever voice or manner they see fit…
Hey, isn’t it time for you to kick your dog, or make fun of a kid in a wheelchair or something? Dick.
No, but it says a lot about you that you took time out of your day to criticize people about how they’re mourning their friend’s passing.
Here here, Chris! We love you JC!!
Aw, man. That’s a bummer. RIP.
This is very sad news. Please note when the public memorial is.
Incredibly sad news. My condolences to the family. Rest in peace…
JC was the best dude. Everyone that met him had a great JC story (and impersonation). A really wonderful, hilarious, generous person – he will be missed.
My first manager. Gave me a shot. Master of the “soft pass.”
Only spoke with him a few times over the years, but was always a decent guy on our calls. RIP
We had a lot of fun making Zombeavers together – its tragic
Didn’t always agree with his methods but he was a good guy and helped me out when he had no real reason to.
RIP JC. He was a wonderful, incredibly talented man. Way too soon my friend.
Gave me my first big break in the biz, he will be missed.
JC was a great guy. He did a tremendous amount for so many people, especially for those looking to break into the business from Philadelphia.
There was no one like him. He was sweet, driven, erratic, entrprenurial, and smart. And funny. Spoke his mind and never felt the need to toe the party line and be overly PC just to get ahead like most others. Passionate for his clients, I’m very happy I was there at the first job he and Chris ever commissioned. I hope wherever you are, you are smiling that big broad smile showing up late for a meeting – with the best and most original and far-fetched excuse ever – always full of love. Miss you buddy. Rest In Peace.
Rest in Peace JC….sad day
May you find peace, old friend. Helped me many times. I wish I could have helped you.
Wow this is shocking. Such a lovely man who always had a big smile to greet you. He will be missed. :(
I took a great script out with JC (had a few of the territories). It was called Scorched Earth by Allison Schroeder. He was passionate, efficient and had great taste. He supported the voices of new writers which in town of risk aversion, is such a rarity. Take the best of what he did and be inspired by that. requiescat in pace
I loved JC..I will miss him dearly
a good dude. will be missed. he was kind to me on my way through the business for no reason other than because he was actually kind.
Met him when he was working for Warren Zide. JC was a great guy. Kind and genuine to this newbie writer. RIP JC.
You will be missed good buddy
That’s so sad… He was so young… I didn’t know him personally, but I always heard the nicest things about him…. And I love so many of the things he produced (especially Monster in Law)… But just God bless him & hope he’s having the best time in heaven right now. And my condolences and love to his family. Rest in peace, Mr. Spink. <3
He was a genuine guy, a creature of his era, for all the good and bad. Ten years ago I had breakfast with JC and I knew then he wasnt in it for the long haul. He was very smart. I’d say he knew it too. Condolences to the family.
A heavyset guy who had problems in the past with addiction? I’m thinking no need for an autopsy.
This is truly a loss. His big teddy bear presence will be missed by many of. He was passionate about everything he did, and always had terrific taste. He was a wonderful and nice guy.
RIP Jeff……a sweet little red haired boy I met when he was in 4th grade.
You took my son under your wing and made him comfortable and happy in his new school. You were so sweet!
Going to the Duran Duran concert with you and your Dad. Those were the days. Rest easy old friend